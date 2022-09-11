FA Cup: I dedicate my success to TMJ: Arif Aiman

KUALA LUMPUR: Sprightly winger, Arif Aiman ​​Mohd Hanapi has dedicated his success in helping Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) secure the 2022 FA Cup last night to its owner, Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Arif Aiman ​​said TMJ was the one who had given him a lot of encouragement until he managed to earn a place in the current JDT main line-up.

“I really didn’t think I would be able to be part of JDT before this, because getting into the main line-up was difficult considering the team has several superb players.

“However, I want to thank TMJ because he is the reason for my being here. He had always motivated me to play aggressively in every game and has confidence in me,“ he told a press conference after the final played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, last night, in which JDT defeated Terengganu FC 3-1.

Arif Aiman scored JDT’s first goal, helping the Southern Tigers reclaim the title they last won in 2016 against PKNS.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the FA Cup tournament was scrapped in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Bergson da Silva, who emerged as JDT’s hero after scoring a brace in the final was elated to play a big part in helping his team to deliver the FA Cup title.

The Brazillian-born striker also admitted that the thought of being a naturalised player for Harimau Malaya had never ever crossed his mind, should the opportunity arises someday.

“I like this country and the people here but I don’t know what would happen next,” he added.

On the other hand, TFC’s skipper, Kipre Tchetche, acknowledged that JDT played a whole lot better than his side in the final, and vowed to help the east coast team end the 2022 Super League campaign as runners-up.

TFC, who have one match in hand, are currently in fourth place in the Super League standings with 29 points after 17 matches.

Sabah FC are in second spot with 36 points while Negeri Sembilan FC in third with 35 points after 18 matches. - Bernama