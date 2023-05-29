FA Cup: JDT advance to semi-finals in style

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Defending FA Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) faced no trouble advancing to the semi-finals of the competition by beating Penang FC 5-0 in the final eight round at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here yesterday.

The goal fest for Esteban Solari’s side began in the 32nd minute, when Ousmane Fane hit the ball into his own net while trying to clear Fernando Forestieri’s attempt that hit the post.

Jordi Amat doubled JDT’s lead six minutes later, while sensational winger Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi converted a penalty kick in the 49th minute after a handball by Mohammad Khairul Akmal Rokisham.

JDT showed no signs of slowing down and added to Penang’s misery with the fourth goal coming from La’vere Lawrence Corbin Ong in the 58th minute, while Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad completed JDT’s rout with the fifth in stoppage time.

The Southern Tigers will take on Selangor in the semi-finals. -Bernama