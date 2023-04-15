FA CUP: JDT, T’ganu, Kelantan, KL City March into quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR: Four teams, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Terengganu FC, Kelantan FC, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, marched into the FA Cup quarterfinals tonight after beating their respective opponents in the second round of the tournament.

There were no surprises as JDT put down PDRM FC 3-0 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor, scoring as early as the third minute through striker Bergson da Silva. The other two goals were from penalties, in the 12th minute by Bergson, and Leandro Velazquez in the 27th minute.

Terengganu FC meanwhile, beat Melaka United FC 4-0 at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, also scoring early in the fifth minute through Croatian import Ivan Mamut. It was only in the second half that they went another goal ahead, thanks to substitute Hakimi Abdullah’s strike in the 70th minute.

Terengganu’s two final goals were both scored by Jordan Mintah, in the 82nd minute and in injury time.

The two teams will be joined by Kelantan FC in the quarterfinals after they beat Manjung City FC 3-0 at Manjung City Council Stadium, Perak last night.

The Red Warriors’ Mario Arques Biasco opened accounts in the 33rd minute, while Nuha Marong Krubally’s twin strikes in the 59th and 90th minute sealed their team’s victory.

The final team to qualify for the quarterfinals tonight was Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, defeating Immigration FC 2-0 at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras.

KL City’s T. Saravanan scored just before the halftime whistle in the 45th minute, while Romel Morales secured their win with a goal in the 83rd minute. - Bernama