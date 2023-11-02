FA Cup: JDT to kick off FA Cup title defence against PDRM FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Local footballing giants Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will begin their quest to defend the FA Cup at home to PDRM FC in the round of 16.

The draw that took place on Feb 10 saw JDT along with five other top teams of the Super League, namely 2022 FA Cup runners-up Terengganu FC (TFC), Sabah FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Selangor FC and Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC in addition to the two top teams of the 2022 Premier League season - Kelantan FC and Kuching City FC - get an automatic slot to the second round of the competition, in addition to being the hosts.

The bottom three clubs of 2022 Super League, namely Sri Pahang FC, Kedah Darul Aman FC, Penang FC have to compete with the bottom three teams of the Premier League as well as six other M3 League teams in the first round.

However, the voting format determines that four of the 12 remaining teams will grab a slot in the round of 16 with a ‘bye’ if they are drawn in positions nine to 12, and will have to play away from home.

The situation sees TFC potentially having an easy path to the quarter-finals after being drawn against M3 League side Melaka FC who got a bye, while Sabah FC will face another Premier League team, Kelantan United FC, who also got a bye.

Negeri Sembilan, meanwhile, will host the M3 League team PIB Shah Alam FC who also received a bye, followed by five-time champions Selangor, who will await the winner between Perak FC and Sri Pahang in the first round.

Kedah, who have also won the FA Cup five times, will meet Penang in the first round to determine who plays Kuching City FC in the second round.

The 2022 Premier League runners-up, Kelantan FC, will face the winners of the first-round fight between M3 League teams Manjung City FC and Sains FC, while KL City will play either Imigresen FC or Kuala Kangsar BRM FC, who also meet in the first round.

The FA Cup competition kicks off on March 7. - Bernama