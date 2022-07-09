FA Cup: Selangor FC head to quarter-finals after winning Klang Valley derby

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC confirmed their slot in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup after beating Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC 1-0 in the Round of 16 match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya last night.

Both teams played cautiously in the first half of the match and went into the break 0-0.

Selangor made several attempts toward the KL goal in the second half, but were denied by some fine goalkeeping from Kevin Mendoza.

However, Aliff Haiqal Lokman Hakim Lau who came in for Hein Htet Aung made the difference as he scored for the Red Giants in the 61st minute.

The City Boys squad tried to equalise with several attempts from Jordan Mintah testing Selangor goalkeeper Samuel Somerville, but to no avail.

The forward almost put his side back into the game at the tail-end of the match, but the shot went agonisingly wide.

Selangor are scheduled to meet Sabah FC in the quarterfinals on July 23. - Bernama