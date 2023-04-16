FA Cup: Selangor, Penang check into last eight in style

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC lived up to expectations by cruising into the last eight of the 2023 FA Cup competition with a 4-0 trouncing of Sri Pahang FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium in Petaling Jaya tonight.

The Red Giants, however, had to wait until the 41st minute to break the deadlock when midfielder Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi’s piledriver from outside the box beat Pahang custodian Mohd Izham Tarmizi.

Muhammad Mukhairi then notched his brace to make it 2-0 for Selangor in the 58th minute before striker Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim latched on to a mix-up in the Pahang penalty box to squeeze in goal number three.

The Red Giants wrapped up the proceedings with goal number four through skipper Brendan Gan, who slammed home a stiff grounder after receiving a pass from Yohandry Orozco.

In Seremban, hosts Negeri Sembilan FC checked into the last eight with a 2-0 win over PIB Shah Alam FC at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

Negeri Sembilan got their goals through a header by Anselmo Arruda Da Silva (51st minute) and Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi (80th minute).

In Kota Kinabalu, home team Sabah also defeated Kelantan United FC 2-0 to book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Sabah opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Baddrol Bakhtiar before Stuart Wilkin added the second in the 59th minute.

In Sarawak, visitors Penang FC trounced Kuching FC 4-0 at the State Stadium in Kuching to stroll into the quarter-finals.

Penang’s goals came courtesy of Lebanese import Hassan Saad (10th minute), Adriano Narcizo (48th minute), Muhammad Hadin Azman (65th minute) and Giovane Gomes in injury time.

In the quarter-finals, to be played on May 27 and May 28, defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will take on Penang FC; Terengganu FC will face Kelantan FC; Sabah FC will meet Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC; and Selangor FC will clash against Negeri Sembilan FC. - Bernama