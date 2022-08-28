FA Cup: Terengganu declares Sept 11 as occasional holiday

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has declared Sept 11 as an occasional holiday for the state in conjunction with the FA Cup 2022 final between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the occasional holiday was to provide comfort for TFC supporters who will be returning home after the match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, which is scheduled to take place at 9 pm on Sept 10.

“Plan your journey home properly. There is no need to rush because you have ample time to do so,” he said in a statement uploaded on his Facebook account today.

In the meantime, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government hoped that TFC supporters would prioritise their safety, not get involved in any untoward incident and always show good morals and manners as Terengganu citizens when watching the match.

“To the people’s favourite team Terengganu FC, I hope the players can give full focus and their best performance, thus realising our hope to bring home the FA Cup accompanied by thousands of supporters to Terengganu. Insya Allah,” he said. - Bernama