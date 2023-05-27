FA Cup: Turtles down red warriors to seal place in last four

KUALA NERUS: Last season’s finalists Terengganu FC (TFC) qualified for the FA Cup semi-finals after downing Kelantan FC 4-2 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, here, today.

In the quarter-final tie played in front of 5,000 spectators, home team TFC opened the scoring through defender Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, who let fly from inside the box in the 17th minute.

TFC, coached by Tomislav Steinbrukner, thought they had scored a second goal in the 28th minute but Croatian import Ivan Mamut’s effort was ruled offside by the referee.

However, Ivan made amends for that when he put TFC 2-0 up in the 41st minute with a cracker from outside the box.

In the second half, Sony Norde restored the Turtles’ two-goal lead when he made it 3-1 in the 52nd minute.

Kelantan, under coach Frank Bernhardt, again closed the gap when Akinade slotted home a penalty in the 64th minute after Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni was penalised for tugging Mario Blasco’s jersey.

Just when the game seemed headed to end 3-2, TFC substitute Syafiq Ismail popped up with goal number four to confirm his team’s place in the semi-finals, where they will meet either Sabah FC or Kuala Lumpur City FC.- Bernama