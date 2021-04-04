Fabregas sets Monaco on way to big win in French title race

PARIS: A Cesc Fabregas (pix) penalty set Monaco on their way to a crushing 4-0 win over Metz on Saturday that keeps the principality side right in the running for the Ligue 1 title before leading duo Paris Saint-Germain and Lille clash later.

Kevin Volland also scored before a brace by substitute Wissam Ben Yedder for Monaco, with all the goals coming in the second half at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco, who last won the title in 2017, have lost just once in 16 league games and their second consecutive 4-0 victory lifts them provisionally up to third in the table.

Niko Kovac's side are a point behind leaders PSG and second-placed Lille, who meet at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon. They are also two points above fourth-placed Lyon, who go to Lens later.

Fabregas gave them the lead five minutes into the second half, converting a penalty awarded when Stevan Jovetic was fouled by Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.

Monaco's second goal came just two minutes later, Kevin Volland netting his 14th of the season after great set-up play by the 19-year-old Eliot Matazo.

French international striker Ben Yedder then came off the bench to crash in the third goal on 77 minutes and scored again from the spot a minute from the end, taking his league tally for the season to 15 goals, after Metz captain John Boye was shown a second yellow card and sent off for fouling Gelson Martins in the box. – AFP