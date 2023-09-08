Fadhil Zonis fails in bid to make 1km time trial final

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cyclist Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis failed to get past the qualifying round of the men’s 1 kilometre (km) Time Trial at the 2023 World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow, Scotland today.

In the race held at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Muhammad Fadhil clocked 1 minute 1.409 seconds (s) to finish in 18th spot from a field of 25 riders, thus failing to finish among the top eight riders who qualified for the final.

Holland rider Jeffrey Hoogland clocked the fastest time of 57.971s to march into the final.

The eight-day competition which started on Aug 2, will end tomorrow. - Bernama