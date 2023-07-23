Failure to land gold in Malacca karate meet a wake-up call: Skipper

MALACCA: Their failure to land the one gold medal targeted at the 2023 Asian Karate Championships must be a wake-up call for all exponents to improve their performances.

National skipper R. Shamendran said although they managed to bag three bronze medals, their failure to meet the target (of one gold medal) on home soil must be a ‘warning’ to the national karate squad.

“We must accept the fact that we failed to deliver the goods on home ground but, for me, it’s not the worst thing that could happen as we only managed two bronze medals at the previous championships.

“This is still an improvement, albeit a small one, but we must remember that our main target is the Asian Games (in Hangzhou, China in September) and I believe everyone involved, including the exponents and coaches, will work hard towards the Asiad,” he said.

He told reporters this when met at the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

“Looking at it positively, I feel that it is better that we fail here. Imagine if we reach the finals (of the Asian Karate Championships) but fail to get anything in the Asiad, which is our main objective,” he said.

Commenting on the compatibility of the exponents and coach Tamer Abdelraouf Mohamed Mourssy, who only recently joined the national squad, Shamendran believes that the Egyptian has some new plans and strategies up his sleeve for the Asian Games.

“Previously, we had five or six coaches with various strategies. So, now everything depends on the exponents to learn and absorb all that is taught by the coach, including the way we communicate.

“I believe there is a connection but there are exponents who still need time to adjust. We all need time but, so far, we are on the right track and with a clear vision,” he said.

The 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships, which ended today, saw Malaysia bag bronze medals through S. Prem Kumar (men’s individual kumite), Zakiah Adnan (women’s individual kumite) and the women’s kata team (Lovely Anne Robberth, Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin and Niathalia Sherawinnie Yampil). - Bernama