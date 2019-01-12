Fairtex to fight Todd for Atomweight crown

SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the main event for One: Call to Greatness, which is set for Feb 22, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Champion Stamp Fairtex (pix) of Thailand will attempt to grab her second World Title when she competes against Janet Todd of the United States for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Atomweight World Championship.

Stamp began her ONE Championship run as a participant in Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series. She competed in mixed martial arts and won her first professional bout by knockout in just 19 seconds. Leaving a lasting impression with her exceptional striking skills, Stamp was tapped to take part in the prestigious ONE Super Series soon thereafter.

She made her debut at ONE: Kingdon of Heroes last October in Bangkok where she defeated “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang to capture the ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship. Now, Stamp is ready to make history and go for her second World Title against Todd.

Todd is of mixed Japanese and American descent. She discovered her passion for Muay Thai while she was studying to obtain her Master’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering. Initially, Todd took up the discipline as a fitness routine, but after realising she had real talent, she decided to dedicate herself to Muay Thai full-time. After a successful amateur career, Todd now joins ONE Super Series and will take on Stamp for a slice of World Championship glory.

In the highly-anticipated ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals, Amir Khan of Singapore is set to face Ariel “Tarzan” Sexton of Costa Rica. Also, Ev “E.T.” Ting of Malaysia takes on Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev of Turkey. Winners will move on to the semifinal round.

The ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix pits the top eight lightweights in ONE Championship against each other in a tournament format designed to determine the number one contender to the ONE Lightweight World Championship.

Khan is fresh off the heels of challenging for the World Title himself, falling to reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang of the Philippines. He is a dangerous striker who holds a ONE record of most knockouts with eight.

Conversely, Sexton is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt under the legendary Renzo Gracie. Sexton is just as incredible on the mat as Khan is on the feet. This match-up is a classic striker versus grappler showdown.

Ting is a winner of three of his last four bouts. He has previously challenged for the lightweight belt, but fell short against Folayang in April 2017. “E.T.” has been a permanent fixture in significant contests in the division and has enough experience to give Arslanaliev a tough battle.

“Dagi,” however, is one of the fastest rising stars in mixed martial arts. The explosive striker has put his well-rounded skills to great use since joining ONE Championship in 2016. Arslanaliev has finished every opponent he has come across, with four of his six career victories thus far coming by knockout and two by submission.

Dutch kickboxing superstar Nieky “The Natural” Holzken of the Netherlands is set to make his second appearance in ONE Super Series following a stunning debut performance last November at ONE: Warrior’s Dream. He will take on Mustapha “Dynamite” Haida of Italy.

Holzken is one of the most highly-decorated strikers on the planet, competing extensively across kickboxing, boxing, and Muay Thai. He is a multiple-time World Champion and a devastating puncher with over 50 career knockouts on his record.

Haida is a former Iska Kickboxing World Champion who enters the match-up with his own set of strengths. In his ONE Super Series debut last September, Haida stopped Daniel Dawson with a tantalizing left hook, which put his opponent down for the count.

Both Holzken and Haida are coming off sensational performances in their promotional debuts, but only one will leave the ONE Championship ring in Singapore with the victory.

Singapore-based Indian lightweight Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju is searching for his first victory on the global stage of martial arts, but he will have to get past Pakistan’s Ahmed “The Wolverine” Mujtaba in order to achieve his goal.

Raju is a former Ultimate Satira Champion who began training in kung fu at the age of 14. He moved to Singapore in pursuit of a martial arts career and joined Juggernaut Fight Club in 2013. Not long after, “The Kerala Krusher” joined ONE Championship and has since competed against some of the best lightweights on the roster.

Mujtaba is one of the brightest martial arts stars to emerge from Pakistan. He is driven by the idea of putting his home country on the international radar in the sport, as well as promoting the values of respect, honor, and competitive spirit each time he steps onto the canvas.

In addition to those bouts, former Trench Warz Featherweight Champion Roman “Boom” Alvarez of Guam will take on Ayideng Jumayi of China. The pair will square off in a bantamweight contest.

