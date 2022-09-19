Faisal Halim optimistic of national squad’s potential

SEPANG: Prolific national striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim remains optimistic that the current national squad can emerge as a powerhouse in the near future.

The Terengganu FC striker’s optimism stems from the fact that though the current squad is made up of players from various background, they have blended well to form a strong combination ahead of the Kings Cup in Chiang Mai, Thailand from Sept 22 to 25.

“The team comprise a blend of junior, senior and experienced players. After three days of centralised training, the players are oozing with confidence and determination to face the challenges in store during the competition in Thailand.

“The team is depending on team work and no star status is accorded to any player. That is important for a team to work as an unit. We will give our best shot in Thailand,” said Faisal when met at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, here today.

Faisal, 24, added that playing in Chiang Mai would also serve as a good platform to prepare for the 2023 Asia Cup.

“If we can overcome the challenges in Thailand, it will serve as a big boost for our Asia Cup preparations,” said Faisal who hopes to lead the team into the final in the Kings Cup.

Meanwhile, for young Selangor midfielder Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi who has been called up to the senior squad after featuring in the National Under-23 squad, the opportunity provided will be a good chance to showcase his talent.

“I was called up a few times before but never able to join due to my Under-23 duties but this time around I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the senior squad. This will be a good exposure for me and will certainly give me a chance to show my talent,” he said.

The 23-member National squad took off to Chiang Mai from KLIA 2 while defender Dion Cools is expected to join the team in Chiangmai before the National squad, ranked 148th in the FIFA ranking, face Thailand (ranked 111) at the 700th Anniversary Stadium of Chiang Mai on Thursday.

In another match, Trinidad & Tobago (ranked 101) face Tajikistan (ranked 109) and winners of both matches meet in the final while the losers play for third placing.

In the last meeting between Malaysia and Thailand during the 2022 World Cup Qualifier/2023 Asia Cup qualifying tournament in June 2021, Malaysia beat Thailand 1-0 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, playing Thailand on their home soil will be a totally new ball game although Malaysia has won the Kings Cup four times in the 70s, namely in 1972, 1976, 1977 and 1978.

As for coach Kim Pan Gon from South Korea, the Kings Cup will give him an indepth analysis of the new players in the squad before leading the team to play in the Asean Football Federation (AFF Cup) in December. - Bernama