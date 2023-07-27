Faisal Halim suspended for four months

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC sensational player Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim has been suspended for four months by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Selangor FC, who confirmed the matter in a statement last night, said it was due to the media comment made by the footballer after the Super League match against Sabah FC on April 27.

However, in mitigation, Mohamad Faisal, 25, is to be suspended for only one month, effective yesterday (July 25) until Aug 23 while the rest of the three-month suspension will be put on hold, subject to good behaviour for 12 months from Aug 24 this year to Aug 24 next year.

“Yesterday, club representatives and the player appeared before the FAM Disciplinary Committee for a disciplinary hearing. Today, Selangor were informed about the decision of the Disciplinary Committee.

“Therefore, he cannot be listed for the matches against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) (July 29), Kuala Lumpur City (Aug 8), Negeri Sembilan (Aug 13) and both Malaysia Cup matches against PDRM FC (Aug 3 & 19),” according to the Selangor FC statement.

Last April, Mohamad Faisal who is nicknamed ‘Mickey’, expressed his disappointment over the course of the match against Sabah, stating it could have been fairer.

In the action at Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu, although Mohamad Faisal managed to score one goal, it was not enough when Selangor lost 1-2 to the home team.

Meanwhile, FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman, in a separate statement, said that Faisal was brought before the FAM Disciplinary Committee after being found to have violated Article 61 of the FAM Disciplinary Code (press statements) and Article 82 of the FAM Statute (comments to the media) through a statement he issued during a media interview after the match.

“However, Faisal is still given the opportunity to make an official appeal against the suspension imposed on him to be taken to the FAM Appeals Committee.

“On this occasion as well, FAM would like to advise football players who play in the Malaysian League to be more careful when giving media statements and to learn from this case,” he said.

He added that for another case involving the referee during the 2023 FA Cup match against JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on June 26, Mohamad Faisal and another Selangor player Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee, were only given a stern warning.

The FAM Disciplinary Committee chaired by Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu is one of FAM’s Judiciary.

It is an independent body made up of individuals with a legal background as committee members. - Bernama