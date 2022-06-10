FAM eyes potential bilateral cooperation with Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is looking at the possibility of bilateral football cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the matter was discussed when paying a courtesy call on Qatar Football Association (QFA) president Sheikh Hamad Khalifa Ahmed Al Thani at his office in Al-Bidda Tower, Doha, yesterday (Oct 5).

Also present were QFA vice-president Saud Abdulaziz al-Mohannadi and QFA secretary-general Mansour al-Ansari.

Hamidin said in the discussion both parties shared views on issues of mutual interest for the positive benefit of Malaysian and Qatari football.

“I would like to thank the QFA president for taking his time to discuss the possibility of bilateral football cooperation between Malaysia and Qatar.

“I am confident that this will benefit both countries in the long term,“ said Hamidin in a post on FAM’s Facebook page today. - Bernama