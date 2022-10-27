FAM forge collaboration with HP Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today announced the latest collaboration with HP Malaysia to ensure the continuous development of the football e-sports arena and its ecosystem.

Under the collaboration, FAM will be equipped with high-quality electronic items like laptops and video game accessories produced by the company worth RM300,000.

In addition, HP Malaysia will also become the information technology equipment sponsor partner and the official e-Store of the FAM’s e-sports squad, eRimau, for the FIFA eNations Series 2023 campaign, which is scheduled to begin in December.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin views the collaboration with the technology company as a good start for the future of football e-sports in the country.

“Through this collaboration, we now have the opportunity to expand and improve the country’s football ecosystem by including football e-sports in the country’s development programme.

“I hope that, through this collaboration, FAM can produce more young talent in the football e-sports arena who can go on to glorify Malaysia’s name on the world stage,” he said.

Earlier, Hamidin witnessed the signing of the collaboration deal between FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman and HP Malaysia managing director Alex Tan at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today.

Also present were FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, FAM Marketing and Sponsorship Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar and four eRimau players - Akmal Abdul Rafil, Faiq Iskandar Saiful Bahri, Muhammad Imran Burhanudeen and Muhammad Muzzafar Zuhair Mustafa.

Alex said HP and FAM shared the same vision of wanting to raise the quality of e-sports in Malaysia.

“Judging by the excellent performance shown by Malaysian athletes over the past few years, we believe this collaboration is right for the pursuit of glory,” he said. - Bernama