FAM: Malaysia-Kyrgyzstan match will be played in Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2026 World Cup/2027 Asia Cup second round qualifers opening Group D match between Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan on Nov 16 will still be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said they had alternatives lined up if Kyrgyzstan did not want to play there.

“As of today (the match) will take place in Bukit Jalil Stadium,” he said after the launch of the ‘Road To Doha’ programme in conjunction with the 2023 Asia Cup here today.

The new pitch at the Bukit Jalil Stadium became the centre of attention for local fans recently after it sustained some damage during Malaysia’s 4-2 win over India in the opening match of the 2023 Merdeka Tournament Cup.

Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who sponsored the change of the pitch, had posted on the X app that the pitch needed some time to allow the grass to grow strong roots before being matchworthy, just like the pitch at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri.

Noor Azman also announced that the association will discuss with the Youth and Sports Ministry about the offer to host the 2026 World Cup/2027Asia Cup Group I qualifying match between Palestine and Australia scheduled for Nov 21.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said yesterday that the ministry had contacted the Palestinian Embassy and informed them of Malaysia’s readiness to host the match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here.

On Malaysia’s failure to defend the Merdeka Tournament Cup following their 0-2 loss to Tajikistan last Tuesday, Noor Azman said they would conduct a post-mortem with national head coach Kim Pan Gon about the matter.

He also added that FAM welcomed the efforts of local consultant, MFast Resources Holding Sdn Bhd in making the ‘Road To Doha’ programme a success by offering several packages to allow Harimau Malaya fans to watch their team play in the 2023 Asia Cup in January.

MFast Resources Holding Sdn Bhd spokesman Khairul Effendy Abdullah said they are offering the sports tourism package for group matches at prices betweenRM1,838 and RM13,500.

He added that the company is expecting about 300 fans to buy the packages, that cover flight tickets, match tickets and accomodation, when tickets are available for sale tomorrow.

Malaysia has been drawn in Group E along with two-time champions South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain in the 2023 Asia Cup finals, scheduled from Jan 12 to Feb 10 next year.-Bernama