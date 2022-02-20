FAM optimistic U-23 squad can win against Laos tomorrow

KANGAR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is cautiously optimistic the national Under-23 (U23) squad can pull off a victory against Laos in the final Group B match of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, tomorrow.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said this was despite the fact that the team sent to the tournament was not the strongest, and it was more about gaining some exposure.

“If things go in our favour, the boys can overcome Laos tomorrow,“ he told reporters after officiating the Star Lion PFA (Perlis Football Association) Football Academy at the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex today.

Hamidin also acknowledged the fact that coach Brad Maloney’s squad failed to capitalise on several opportunities in their loss to Laos at the Prince Stadium on Friday. - Bernama