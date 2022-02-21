FAM President visits ailing legendary footballer Syed Ahmad

ARAU: FA of Malaysia president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin paid a visit to ailing former national striker Syed Ahmad Syed Abu Bakar at the latter’s home here today.

Syed Ahmad, 76, has been suffering from stage four prostate cancer for the past two and a half years.

Hamidin said he had seen the legend play on television when he was a child.

“He was one of the Malaysian football greats in his time,“ he told reporters following the visit.

The most prolific striker for the country then scored a goal in an Olympic qualifier in South Korea in 1971 which saw Malaysia qualifying for the 1972 Munich Games.

“I and everyone at FAM pray for his health to continue to recover and return to normal. He spoke a lot about his experience when he was still active playing and some incidents that happened at that time,“ Hamidin said.

He added that Syed Ahmad also understood that the game had changed much now compared to during his time.

Meanwhile, Syed Ahmad said he was happy to receive the visit,

“I hope footballers are more enthusiastic now because we play for the team and not for ourselves,“ he said. - Bernama