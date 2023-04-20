FAM reiterates reminder on flare ban in stadiums

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has again reminded supporters of Malaysia Super League clubs not to burn flares at the matches.

FAM vice-president and Malaysian Malay Football Association (PBMM) president, Mohd Firdaus Mohamed said disciplinary action for burning flares in the stadium during a match is still in force under FAM’s disciplinary jurisdiction, adding that the clubs are responsible for ensuring that supporters do not bring prohibited items into stadiums.

“The Malaysian Football League has informed the clubs that it is the clubs’ responsibility to ensure that supporters do not bring in prohibited items, not only flares but also other prohibited items.

“The matter is still subject to the disciplinary committee where they will decide whether to impose fines and so on,” he told reporters at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Bolabros Global Events Sdn Bhd and PBMM here last night.

Previously, Johor Darul Ta’zim supporters fired flares to celebrate their club’s victory in the Super League over Sabah FC on March 31 and Kedah Darul Aman FC on April 9 as well as after the FA Cup match against PDRM FC on April 14, thereby violating Article 70.1 of the FAM Code of Conduct, which prohibits supporters from bringing prohibited items into the stadium.

Earlier, Firdaus signed the MoU to forge cooperation in The Showcase Kuala Lumpur programme, which will take place on June 2 to June 5, aimed at developing football talents aged between 15 and 23, where one selected player will be flown to Madrid to undergo professional training in July.

He said the player will participate in the main event of The Showcase Madrid, which will take place from July 24 to July 30 at the Royal Spanish Football Federation training centre. – Bernama