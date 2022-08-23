FAM sec-gen resigns, to focus on international career

KUALA LUMPUR: Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar confirmed that he had submitted his resignation letter last week.

Mohd Saifuddin said his decision to leave the national football governing body was on the desire to resume his career at the international level, but did not want to say where he was going.

He said FAM was would call for an emergency this afternoon (Tuesday) to discuss his resignation.

“My only reason (for resigning) is to focus on my international career,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here.

The former Oman Professional League Technical Consultant who was appointed as FAM secretary-general in August last year denied local media reports that he would be “rested”.

Mohd Saifuddin, who was upset with the report, said there was no reason for him to be “rested” as he had fulfilled the responsibility that was entrusted to him.

“I was not asked to resign, and I was happy to work with FAM. I think I have done anything to tarnish FAM’s name...it is also clear that I did not take or steal FAM’s money or earn any commissions, whatsoever,” said the former Oman League Competition and Licensing Manager.

Mohd Saifuddin, who is also the International Football Federation (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) match commissioner, said he joined FAM because of its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

“He (Hamidin) is my friend, and I also want to help the Malaysian football.

“My biggest contribution (to FAM) was to develop several domestic leagues, gave suggestions on Youth Cup competitions and shared ideas to help the state football association,“ he added.

Mohd Saifuddin was appointed as FAM secretary-general to replace Stuart Ramalingam, who was appointed as the Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer.

He began his career in football administration as the FA of Selangor (FAS) Technical and Youth Development Officer in 1991, before serving in various units in FAM from 1995 to 2003, including as the Head of the Competition Department. He then joined the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the Regional Competition and Event Management Officer from 2003 to 2007.

Mohd Saifuddin later returned to FAM as the assistant secretary-general from 2007 to 2009 before going to the Middle East to become the Assistant Head of Qatar Stars League Competition and then as the technical consultant to the Oman FA as the League Competition and Licensing Manager from 2012 to 2019.- Bernama