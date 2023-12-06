FAM targets to sell 20,000 tickets

KUALA NERUS: A total of 20,000 tickets for the Tier 1 international friendly between Malaysia and the Solomon Islands are expected to be sold ahead of the match this Thursday at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general, Noor Azman Rahman said that FAM was positive of higher ticket sales in the remaining two days before the match with the support of the Harimau Malaya Festival at the Gong Badak Sports Complex.

“So far almost 5,000 tickets have been sold. With the events and activities at the Harimau Malaya Festival, that thing (ticket sales) will rise slowly.

“InsyaAllah, there are two more days... Usually last minute purchases will increase sharply. We will see and expect to reach 20,000 spectators to witness the match,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Noor Azman said FAM also expects 100,000 visitors from inside and outside Terengganu at the Harimau Malaya Festival which will last for seven days starting June 14.

According to him, among the activities provided are Harimau Malaya Night Run, Rembat Challenge BIMB, children and youth football tournaments, a charity match of former national players and street soccer challenge.

In addition, he said as many as 80 stalls selling various goods and food will be opened with an expected economic return of RM4 million to local entrepreneurs and traders.

“The organisation of the Harimau Malaya festival is not only able to attract the support of spectators, but also provides economic benefits to traders and residents around Kuala Terengganu.

“Thanks to the sponsors, Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), Syarikat Air Terengganu (SATU), Super Jantan and others who gave support for this programme,“ he said. - Bernama