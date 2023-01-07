FAM to announce 2023 Asian Cup target after player lineup confirmed

PETALING JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will announce the official target for the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar in January next year after confirming the players’ final line-up for the tournament.

Its secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman said FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin’s target of Malaysia earning at least one point set in May differed from head coach Kim Pan Gon, who wants the team to reach the round of 16.

“Of course, every coach definitely wants the best by setting a high target, but we will review it after announcing the players,“ he said at a press conference after the 59th FAM Congress here today.

Malaysia, who will be making their first appearance in the Asian Cup since the 2007 edition, are drawn in Group E alongside two-time champions South Korea, Jordan and Bahrain.

Group champions and runners-up, including the four best third-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stages.

The national team has never made it past the group stage in all three appearances, in Iran in 1976, Kuwait (1980) and when co-hosting the Asian Cup in 2007.

Meanwhile, FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi confirmed that the congress agreed to amend the statute stating that executive members could only hold office for a maximum of three terms while two representatives from each state association can only cast one vote.

“Major changes are made in line with the wishes of the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) who want the association to change the statute,“ he said.

Mohd Yusoff also announced the extension of cooperation between FAM and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) for a period of three more years from Jan 2024-Dec 2026 following the previous three-year agreement that will end on Dec 31.

FAM technical director Scott O’Donell also expressed his opinion that the national football governing body would be better suited to run the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) to oversee the development of junior players.

The Under-17 (U-17) football squad failed to get past the group stage and meet their target of a top-four finish at the U-17 Asia Cup in Thailand after finishing third in Group A behind Thailand and Yemen.

“It doesn’t make sense the national body governing body in Malaysia doesn’t have control over the development of players.

“It’s not a criticism, but all I am saying is that if FAM is going to take responsibility for the performance of respective national teams then we should have the responsibility of developing players as well,” O’Donnel said. -Bernama