FAM to crank up efforts to curb football hoolaganism

KUALA LUMPUR: Two recent incidents of hooliganism in the local football scene have prompted the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to crank up efforts to curb the menace.

Its president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said FAM had acted using the right channels over the two incidents that have also become a talking point among local football fans.

“I hope we won’t experience such incidents again. We will have zero tolerance when it comes to hoolaganism, or at least try to minimise such incidents. Let those incidents be a lesson on how we should put an end to this menace,” he said when met recently.

Hamidin, who is also a FIFA Council member, said in reality, football hooliganism also occurred in other countries, despite there being clear rules to prevent violence.

“FAM and the MFL (Malaysia Football League), or the authorities are always on top of the matter and take steps to tighten security, but should it go on to happen, then it is something beyond control,” he said.

On the incidents, he said FAM investigations were still ongoing.

Last month, a Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) fan suffered injuries after being beaten up during the 2023 FA Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and KL City at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Early this month, it was reported that FAM had received a complaint from Selangor FC that its assistant coach, Ramon Marcote was allegedly assaulted during the team’s FA Cup semifinal match against JDT. - Bernama