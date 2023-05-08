FAM upholds punishments on JDT, Selangor winger Mohamad Faisal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has upheld the RM120,000 fine and one-month suspension on Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Selangor FC sensational winger Mohamad Faisal. Abdul Halim respectively.

The decision was made in a meeting of the FAM Appeals Committee chaired by Datuk Seri Mohammad Mokhtar Mohamad Shariff yesterday which deliberated four cases.

“For the first three cases involving JDT supporters lighting up flares, the appeal submitted by JDT was rejected, thus the fine amounting to RM120,000 for the three cases was upheld.

“While for the fourth case involving Selangor player, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, the one-month suspension from July 25 to August 23, 2023 is maintained,“ FAM said in a statement, today.

However, the committee agreed to allow Mohamad Faisal to rejoin training with Selangor with immediate effect to ensure he can maintain his fitness level.

Mohamad Faisal was handed the one-month suspension by FAM's disciplinary committee for making a statement to the media without authorisation.

Meanwhile, In a separate statement, FAM informed that the new date for the sale of Pestabola Merdeka 2023 tournament tickets ,which should have gone on sale last Tuesday, has been changed to Aug 9.

FAM Secretary-General Noor Azman Rahman said the change was due to the draw for the 42nd edition of the tournament taking place on Aug 8.

Pestabola Merdeka 2023, which uses the knockout format, is joined by four teams namely Malaysia, Palestine, Lebanon and India.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on Oct 13 and 17 at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here. -Bernama