FAM, VFF sign MoU on youth football, referee development

HANOI: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.

The three-year MoU which focused on the development of referees and youth football was signed by FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman and VFF secretary-general Duong Nghiep Khoi at VFF headquarters here.

Based on the MoU, FAM-VFF will conduct a referee exchange programme for both international and local events, in addition to sharing their respective experiences through meeting sessions and training courses that will be organised

Both entities will also send their respective youth national teams to participate in international friendly matches that will be organised together.

Also present at the MoU signing ceremony were two FAM deputy presidents Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram and FAM Exco Md Dali Wahid. Also present, were two VFF vice presidents Tran Anh Tu and Nguyen Xuan Vu and VFF Exco Nguyen Qouc Hoi.

“This cooperation is not only able to strengthen the football structure of the two countries, but what is most important is that it can benefit the development of referees in our country.

“We at FAM would like to thank VFF for their support in the development of Malaysian referees and youth,“ said Sivasundaram, who is also the chairman of the FAM Referee Committee, here. - Bernama