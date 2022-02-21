FAM wants PFA to revive ‘glory days’ of Northern Lion’s

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perlis Football Association (PFA) needs to continue with its pursuit of reviving football in the state, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix).

Hamidin expressed confidence that Perlis can regain its heyday because the path to excellence has been paved through the Perlis FA Star Lion Academy and its own league (Perlis League), apart from the participation of Perlis United Football Club (PUFC) in the M3 League.

“This is a commendable effort because it proves Perlis’ commitment in redeveloping state football,“ he said in a post on FAM’s official Facebook today.

Hamidin at the same time said FAM always provided support and assistance in terms of governance, technical and competition development to its affiliates.

The Perlis FA had earlier today received a courtesy call from the FAM delegation led by Hamidin.

At the two-hour meeting, PFA president Zamri Ibrahim shared the latest information on the current situation of Perlis football and described 2022 as the year of resurgence for the Northern Lions team.

“FAM’s support will continue to be a catalyst for PFA to further develop Perlis football,“ he said in his speech.

The FAM courtesy call on PFA is the ninth after, among others, the Police (PDRM) FA, Malaysian Indian Sports Council (MISC), Malaysian Malay FA (PBMM), Malaysian Chinese FA (MCFA) and Malaysian Football Coaches Association (PJBM).

Today’s meeting was also FAM’s first courtesy call in 2022 after its roadmap in parallel with its Affiliates’ Capacity Enhancement (ACE) project was temporarily halted following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also accompanying Hamidin on the courtesy call were two FAM deputy presidents Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram, FAM exco members and FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar. - Bernama