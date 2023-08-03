Family of late Terengganu fencer receives compensation

KUALA NERUS: The family of Terengganu fencer Muhammad Amirul Zulkafli, who drowned in 2020, received RM50,000 in compensation from the Terengganu State Sports Council (MSNT) today.

State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the compensation was through a group accident insurance scheme for all athletes and officials under the department.

“Although the incident happened outside of training or tournament hours, the deceased is still eligible to claim from the group insurance because it provides 24-hour coverage protection,” he said after presenting the compensation at the residence of the deceased’s family in Kampung Telaga Daing, here, today.

He added that all MSNT athletes are covered by insurance in the event of an accident or any untoward incident.

Muhammad Amirul, who represented Terengganu in fencing at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma), drowned while bathing with his friend at Pantai Tanjung, Seberang Takir near the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge here on Aug 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother, Hasmaliza Omar, 40, who did not expect the insurance to be approved because the incident occurred over two years ago, said she was very grateful that the money could be used for donations and charity work in the name of the deceased.

“I really didn’t expect the insurance money because the deceased did not die during training or a tournament. But, two weeks ago, an MSNT employee called to inform us that the insurance claim had been approved. My husband and I were surprised and overwhelmed because we were reminded of our son,“ she said.

The family also received a death benefit amounting to RM2,000. - Bernama