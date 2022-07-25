Fans sweating over replica kit delays

LONDON: The new Premier League and Football League season is looming in England and it is the time fans traditionally sport their new replica kits with pride, but many are facing disappointment.

Supply chain problems have left club shops without new replica kits, according to a report by the BBC which claims only 44 out of the 92 clubs in the top four tiers have both their home and away kits available while 19 have neither available.

Premier League club Leeds United have been one of those hit with kit supplier Adidas issuing a statement last month apologising for the late arrival of the new strip, blaming “unprecedented challenges over the past year”.

Leeds United’s website says the new kit will be available in late August, three weeks after the season kicks off.

Fans of League Two side Stockport County are also sweating over their new replica shirts after a ‘lost shipment’ from kit supplier Puma ahead of their opening game of the season against Barrow on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we have been significantly let down by our kit provider, Puma, in the delivery of kits ahead of the new season,“ a club statement said.

“It has recently come to light that their shipping partner has mislaid part of the shipment due to be delivered, and as a result we are unable to fulfil a number of orders placed by fans whilst they try to locate it.”

In a statement, sportswear firm Puma said that 15% of an order for home shirts had been lost at the entry port in the UK during transit. “We had informed the club about the missing shirts immediately and we are working with our logistics partner to find the missing shirts,“ Puma said.

Stockport said if the shirts do not materialise some fans might have to wait until November to don their latest strip. – Reuters