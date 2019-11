SEPANG: It is general knowledge that motor racing is a risky sport and accidents are part of the thrills and spills that come with the staging of such races.

Referring to the fatal incident involving a rider here yesterday, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) CEO Datuk Razlan Razali said it was an accident which happened during the race.

“No other factors can be attributed to the accident; it has nothing to do with the circuit. The SIC medical team had discharged their duty well.

“They (medical team) also received praise from the Federation of International Motorsports and DORNA (MotoGP organising rights holder),” he told the media at the Sepang Circuit today.

Razlan, who is also team principal of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT), described motor racing as a “cruel” but enjoyable sport.

Indonesian rider Afridza Munandar died after being involved in an incident in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup (IATC) race at the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit yesterday.

The incident occurred at Turn 10 on Lap 1, with the race red flagged immediately thereafter.

The 20-year-old rider received medical attention by the side of the track before being transferred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) by helicopter.

Meanwhile, in statement today, MotoGP said the Number 4 used by Munandar would be retired and not be raced again in IATC, in honour of the rider.

Munandar topped the podium twice in 2019 and took a number of further rostrum finishes to come third overall, making him a recognisable force at the front.

It will now remain his number, synonymous with his impressive achievements in the IATC. — Bernama