Father behind Liu Ying’s badminton success

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national mixed doubles player Goh Liu Ying said it was the unwavering support of her father, Goh Chak Wee, 66, that pushed her to excel in badminton in the international arena.

Liu Ying, 33, who was melancholic when met after her retirement ceremony which was specially organised by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) before the start of the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open at the Axiata Arena here today, said it was her father who first introduced her to badminton when she was just three years old just to instil in her a love for the sport.

“I won’t be here if it was not for him. Dad always said to me he would feel sad if got injured during games. He would question if his decision to let me play badminton was right or not,” she told reporters.

Hailing from Alor Gajah in Melaka, the shuttler also said that her father did not expect to see her, the eldest of three siblings, to be selected to play for the country and eventually win a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics with her partner Chan Peng Soon.

Chak Wee, however, said he was sad that his daughter will longer see action in the courts but at the same time was happy to know that she will no longer have to suffer due to injuries while playing the game after this.

“I brought her to watch the Olympic Games when she was only three years old. She just sat quietly behind me.

“Before she entered the Bukit Jalil Sports School, Liu Ying was a pampered child who would always tag along to matches unlike her mother.

“It was my ambition to be a badminton player, but because of financial factors couldn’t, could not even afford to buy a good racket, we just used wooden rackets. Liu Ying helped us realise that desire,“ he said.

About her future, Liu Ying said she planned to organise a series of tournaments beginning with competitions for young amateur players and veterans in Kuala Lumpur before expanding to other states.

“I will start to organise more badminton competitions, maybe not only badminton but I would definitely start with badminton in February, 3 vs 3, in April with Astro. Because I know Malaysians love badminton so much, so I try to organise something,” she said.

Liu Ying, who is one of the best-mixed doubles players ever to play for the country, returned with Peng Soon for the Malaysia Open but lost 21-18, 15-21, 7-21 to the Indonesian pair of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the first round on Tuesday. She announced her retirement as badminton player thereafter.

It was a meaningful ending since she was Peng Soon’s badminton partner 13 years ago.

In addition to the Olympic Games silver medal, Liu Ying also achieved various international successes including the 2018 Commonwealth bronze, two SEA Games medals, the 2010 Asian Championship gold, the 2017 All-England silver and the 2018 Indonesian Open silver. - Bernama