Favourable draw for speedy tigers in Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s hockey squad has been drawn to an advantageous track in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to have the best shot for gold and earn an automatic slot in the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

The draw held today saw A. Arulselvaraj’s boys placed in Group B with South Korea, China, Oman, Thailand and Indonesia.

Despite a relatively easy path to the semi-finals, Speedy Tigers have still got to watch out for the South Koreans to foil Malaysia’s chance as group champions.

Meanwhile, defending champions Japan were drawn in Group A with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan.

In the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games, the national squad missed the gold after losing to Japan in the final.

In the women’s hockey draw, Malaysia were drawn in Group A with 2018 runners-up India, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Defending champions, Japan head Group B with China, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia.-Bernama