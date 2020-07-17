FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW: Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.

Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League resumed the season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.

Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth highest in the world. – Reuters