SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Sport

FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

17 Jul 2020 / 10:00 H.
    FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW: Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.

Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League resumed the season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.

Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth highest in the world. – Reuters

Did you like this article?

TAGS

email blast