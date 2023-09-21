Fearless Nur Suryani ready to gun down a medal at Hangzhou

KUALA LUMPUR: The presence of a highly-reputed field of shooters at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games would not rattle national women’s shooter Nur Suryani Mohamed Taibi who has set her sights firmly on gunning down a medal at the Hangzhou Shooting Range.

On the contrary, the 40-year-old shooter said her extensive experience at the prestigious tournament in the past, makes it the ideal platform for her to bring home a medal for the Malaysian contingent.

According to Nur Suryani, she was only focused on her own preparation without being distracted by the intimidating field at the Asian Games before the mission to accomplish her fourth appearance.

“We focus on ourselves, just as the other shooters also think alike, because when performing at the Asian Games, each individual’s performance cannot be perfect.

“Every athlete has advantages and disadvantages on the shooting range, of course everyone will attempt their best for the country,” she said when met before the Malaysian contingent’s departure for the Hangzhou Asian Games at the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil here today.

Meanwhile, the country’s Olympian (at London Summer Games) said that despite not having had any exposure to international tournaments before the competition at the Asian Games, she was not lagging in fighting spirit to produce a best performance in Hangzhou.

Nur Suryani previously won a silver medal in the individual 50 metre Rifle prone in addition to a team bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

At the Asian Games this time, Nur Suryani will compete in three events, namely 10m air rifle, individual 50m rifle-3 positions (kneeling, prone and standing) and 10m air rifle mixed team event. -Bernama