Fergus' brace helps Harimau Muda beat Indonesia 2-1

KUALA LUMPUR: Two goals from substitute striker Fergus Tierney helped the national Under-23 (U-23) squad beat 2023 SEA Games champions Indonesia 2-1 in the opening Group B fixture of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship yesterday.

Both teams started off slow in the clash at the Rayong Provincial Stadium, Thailand, as each made only one attempt at goal before Indonesia took advantage of a defensive error by the national side to take the lead in the 29th minute.

Muhammad Ramadhan Sananta, who got past the offside trap, dribbled around Saiful Jamaluddin and slotted the ball in past Muhammad Rahadiazli Rahalim.

The 22-year-old Terengganu FC goalkeeper, however, did brilliantly to save Indonesian midfielder Beckham Putra Nugraha's free kick in first-half stoppage time to keep the game alive heading into the break.

Harimau Muda squad manager E. Elavarasan made several changes, including putting on Fergus, who won a penalty in the 53rd minute after being fouled in the box.

The 20-year-old Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) II striker then calmly slotted home the spot kick a minute later to equalise for Malaysia before putting the team in front eight minutes from time.

Following some good attacking play by the Harimau Muda, the ball hit the feet of Kadek Arel Priyatna and went straight to Fergus, who was unguarded in the penalty box, and the latter fired a shot past goalkeeper Ernando Ari Sutaryadi.

Muhammad Ramadhan then missed a chance to score the equaliser when he failed to get his free header on target following a corner kick.

Elavarasan's men managed to survive the eight-minute extra time to defend their advantage and collect three valuable points ahead of the clash against Timor Leste on Tuesday.

Malaysia now leads Group B in the hunt for a spot in the semi-finals which will comprise of the champions of groups A to C, along with the best runners-up.

The 2023 AFF U-23 Championship being held in Rayong, Thailand from Aug 17 to 26 sees hosts Cambodia, along with Brunei and Myanmar in Group A, while Group C features defending champions Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos.

Malaysia's best achievement at the tournament has been a fourth-placed finish, achieved in the inaugural edition in 2005. -Bernama