Fernandez into French Open quarter-finals for first time

PARIS: Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova of the United States.

Fernandez, seeded 17th, who was US Open runner-up last year, will face Martina Trevisan of Italy for a place in the semi-finals.

The 19-year-old Fernandez has made the quarter-finals on the back of an impressive 23 service breaks over four rounds at Roland Garros.

“It was a very complicated match. Amanda is a very good player but I was happy to win in front of you,“ said the 2019 junior champion, name-checking French football great Thierry Henry who was watching the match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Without you guys encouraging me today, I could not have won today.” - AFP