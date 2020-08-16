Ferrari mull Mick Schumacher spot at smaller F1 team

BARCELONA: Ferrari are considering whether Mick Schumacher (pix) might be ready to compete for a smaller Formula One team next season, boss Mattia Binotto said on Sunday.

German Mick, the 21-year-old son of record seven-times F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, was third in a Formula 2 race in Spain on Sunday and sits fifth overall after 12 races. He is part of Ferrari’s young drivers’ programme.

“He is doing well in Formula 2 this season,” Binotto told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper before the race. “His job was to improve. He is doing that. We will talk to him soon about plans for next year.

The logical next step “would be first at a small F1 team, where he can get to understand everything and then slowly get even better,” Binotto added. – dpa