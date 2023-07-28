FIB lifts Kelantan FC’s mid-season ban on transfer of players

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan FC, rooted at the bottom of the Super League table can start preparing for the second half of the season in earnest as the First Instance Body (FIB) has lifted the mid-season transfer ban imposed on the club, effective today.

The FIB in a statement said the decision was made after receiving all the necessary documents from Kelantan FC during its appeal.

“FIB has lifted the ban after receiving the necessary documents. However, the decision to lift the ban is separate from the transfer bans imposed by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and FIFA after this,“ said FIB in the statement.

The M-League’s second transfer window is from July 5 to Aug 1.

Kelantan FC were banned by the FIB on July 3, after the Super League outfit failed to submit statements related to the salary of players and coaches as well as EPF contributions for April and May, before the June 28 and 30, deadline.

The FA of Malaysia and FIFA can still take action against Kelantan FC for other cases related to non-payment of dues.

Kelantan FC are going through a bleak season after managing just five points from 17 matches in the Super League and are rooted at the bottom of the league table.-Bernama