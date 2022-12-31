FIFA asks for minute of silence at football games to honour Pele

BERLIN: World football authority FIFA has asked organisers of football competitions around the world to observe a minute of silence at upcoming games to honour the late Brazilian great Pele.

FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura said in a letter to its member federations, seen by the German Press Agency (dpa), that Pele, who died on Thursday at age 82 after battling colon cancer, was “a footballing icon like no other.”

“Pele brought the magic of South American football to the world and gave meaning to the phrase ‘The Beautiful Game’ ... For as long as football is played, Pele will be remembered, and he will be missed.

“In solidarity with his family and friends, the Brazilian Football Association, Brazil and all football fans who loved him so dearly, the flags at FIFA headquarters will be flown at half-mast, and FIFA calls upon all competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter,“ the letter said.

The big leagues in England, Spain and Italy had announced before the FIFA letter that they would pay tribute to the only player who won the World Cup three times.

The Premier League said a minute of applause would precede matches Friday to Sunday, La Liga announced a minute silence at its games Friday and Saturday, and Serie A for its next round on Wednesday. - Bernama