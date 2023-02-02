FIFA president Infantino congratulates Hamidin

MANAMA: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) president, Gianni Infantino has congratulated Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin on the latter’s success in winning an FIFA Council Member seat.

Infantino, who witnessed Hamidin’s victory during the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress here on Wednesday, said he is also looking forward to working closely with him for the development of football in Malaysia and globally.

“I am very happy Hamidin won in this elections. Being in FIFA Council is very important for Malaysia and all of us to be working together. We know each other since many years.

“Looking forward to the development of football in the whole region of Southeast Asia, Asia and the whole world,” he graciously said while congratulating Hamidin in a video posted in FAM’s social media.

Yesterday, Hamidin who served as an AFC Executive Council member during the previous term, won the seat in a seven-cornered fight for five seats for Asia (males) for the 2023-2027 term.

Others elected to the FIFA Council are Sheikh Hamad Khalifa A. A. Al Thani from Qatar, Kohzo Tashima from Japan, Mariano Areneta Jr. from the Philippines and Yasser H. Almisehal from Saudi Arabia, while Kanya Keomany of Laos won the female Council Member seat.

Meanwhile, Asean Football Federation (AFF) president Major General Khiev Sameth said Hamidin deserved to win the seat for his hard work and vast experience in football administration.

“He has been with us (AFF) for long time, warmest congratulations to him. This is the first time that Asean have three seats in FIFA Council,” said Khiev, who is also the Football Federation of Cambodia president.

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan said, Hamidin’s victory is not only a welcoming news for Malaysia, but for entire Asean football.

“Previously he worked very hard to develop regional level football in Asean and Asia, now into FIFA. Very important because he can participate in FIFA meetings and try to find very good solutions for Asian football,” he said.

National team head coach Kim Pan Gon hopes Hamidin’s leadership could bring Malaysian football to world standard. - Bernama