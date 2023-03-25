FIFA releases 2022 World Cup’s documentary

ANKARA: FIFA released a documentary Friday on the 2022 World Cup that allows football fans to watch the thrilling action behind the scenes during the tournament. Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The official film of Qatar 2022, “Written in the Stars,“ was narrated by Welsh actor Michael Sheen. The one-hour and 34-minute documentary is currently free on FIFA’s website.

The film takes the audience behind the scenes of thrilling matches and displays the action with unseen camera angles. It shows the competition’s vibrant atmosphere.

In Qatar 2022, a total of 172 goals were scored and the tournament became one with the most goals scored in World Cup in history.

About 3.4 million people watched World Cup matches in stadiums and there was an average of 53,000 spectators per match.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina is the defending world champions as the South American powerhouse beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final in December. - Bernama