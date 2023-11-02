FIFA reveals 3 finalists for Best Men’s Player Award 2022

ISTANBUL: Football’s governing body revealed the finalists for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on Friday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema and Paris Saint Germain superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been confirmed as the nominees for the Best Men’s Player award for 2022.

The women’s list includes Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas and San Diego Wave’s Alex Morgan.

Tottenham’s Brazilian striker Richarlison, Olympique Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy of Polish side, Warta Poznan, are the finalists for the Puskas Award.

The winners will be crowned at a special ceremony on Feb 27 in Paris. - Bernama