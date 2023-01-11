FIFA: Saudi Arabia is the only bidder for hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup

DOHA: The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is the only country that has submitted a bid to host the 2034 World Cup, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The statement came during the annual ceremony of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), held in the Qatari capital, Doha, in the presence of AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa and the participation of the president of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal.

The initiation of the nomination process for hosting the 2030 and 2034 editions of the World Cup will commence following the approval of regulations governing the selection.

The international federation’s administration will oversee the nomination process, along with an evaluation of the nomination files.

The unveiling of the organising countries is anticipated to take place during the FIFA conference scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024, added the statement.-Bernama-SPA