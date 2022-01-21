FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 1.2 mln tickets requested within 24 hr

ZURICH: The start of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has generated huge demand around the world, with more than 1.2 million tickets have been requested by fans worldwide in the first 24 hours of the initial sales period.

On its official website, FIFA confirmed Friday that more than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final due to take place on Dec 18 at Lusail Stadium, and over 80,000 for the opening match, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

It said the highest demand came from fans from Qatar, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the USA, UAE, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

Given the remarkable interest from all over the world, FIFA reminded all football fans that FIFA.com/tickets is the only official and legitimate website on which to apply for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets.

FIFA also highlighted that it will provide equal opportunities for all those wishing to purchase World Cup tickets in this initial phase, it makes no difference whether applications are submitted on the first day, the last day or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated following the closing of the ticket application period, QNA added.

In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process.

All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by March 8, along with the steps to follow and the deadline by which to pay for allocated tickets,“ FIFA added. - Bernama