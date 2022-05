ZURICH: The original FIFA World Cup Trophy will begin around the world journey after an exceptional tour within Qatar.

The trophy will travel to 54 countries, including 32 countries that have teams that will participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, according to Qatar news agency (QNA).

The FIFA World Cup Trophy will return to Qatar during the tournament period, before the final match on Dec 18, which will be held at the Lusail Stadium, it reported. - Bernama