TOKYO: As the countdown towards ‘ONE: A New Era’ begins, fighters convened for a face-off at the Ritz Carlton, in Tokyo yesterday.

The fight which will take place on Sunday will witness four title bouts, with the main event featuring a matchup between reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and former champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki.

The two were accompanied by Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong.

Two former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters, however, threaten to steal the limelight at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena, in Tokyo.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez raised a few eyebrows following their switch to represent the largest global sports media property in Asian history.

The Eddie roadshow towards the ONE Championship crown will start off with a fight against Timofey Nastyukhin of Russia in the Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals, while Demetrious will face Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan in the Flyweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals.

One’s premise which is based not just on fights but the stories behind each fighter was highlighted by Chatri.

“This Sunday, the fans can witness the best of mixed martial arts, kickboxing and Muay Thai. I believe this event would create a new high because of our heroes and because of their incredible stories,“ he said.