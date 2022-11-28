FINA GP: MS pleased with divers’ performance despite lower turnout

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Swimming is pleased with the performances of national divers in the recently concluded Kuala Lumpur-leg of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving Grand Prix (GP).

Despite the absence of international participants, especially powerhouses China, MS secretary-general Mae Chen said the national athletes displayed encouraging performances in the three-day tournament ended Sunday.

She said based on the judges’ scores, the divers’ performances were respectable with confident dives, except Ong Ker Ying who was still jittery in the competition.

“The performance of Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri were better than their 2020 Tokyo Olympics outing last year, the score should have earned them at least a bronze,” she told Bernama.

Mae said Jellson Jabillin and Ooi Tze Liang in the men’s category, were good enough to set their respective season best too.

“We can see that Kimberly Bong and Enrique Maccartney Harold are slowly making a comeback after their surgery and rehabilitation.

“However, the divers will need ISN’s (National Sports Institute) input on mental training to help them deal with stronger opponents in bigger challenges next year and towards the Paris 2024 Olympics,” she added.

Malaysian divers made a clean sweep of all eight-gold medals at stake in the GP, which was held at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil after a two-year lapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though sanctioned by the world body FINA with world rankings, only a small number of foreign divers from Australia, South Korea, Egypt and Indonesia competed in the event. - Bernama