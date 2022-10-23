FINA World Cup: Pandelela finishes sixth in 10m platform

KUALA LUMPUR: National diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg only managed sixth placing in the women’s individual 10m platform at the 2022 FINA World Cup in Berlin, Germany, early this morning.

In the competition at Arena Schwimm-und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), the 29-year-old co llected 263.45 points and was unable to repeat her success of bringing home the gold medal which she did in the last edition in Tokyo.

In the 2021 edition, Pandelela managed to fend off challenges from host diver Matsuri Arai and Canada’s Caeli Mckay, and became the only diver to contribute a medal for the national squad.

Chen Yuxi, 17, from China, the 2019 world champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist took the gold after collecting 449.85 points while her 15-year-old compatriot and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Quan Hongchan won the silver with 430.45 points.

Nike Agunbiade from the United States had to settle for the bronze after collecting 298.70 points, while the host’s diver Pauline Alexandra Pfeif was fourth with 277.50 points. Katrina Young from the United States secured 274.65 points to finish in fifth place. - Bernama