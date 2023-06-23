Final match: Tight police security at 2023 FA cup semi-final match

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 400-strong police team will be deployed for crowd control at the 2023 FA Cup semi-final football match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak this Sunday.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said as a security measure, police will also conduct body and bag inspections at the entrance and inside the stadium for the match between Terengganu FC and Kuala Lumpur City FC.

Spectators are reminded not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, fireworks, flares, helmets, plastic or glass water bottles, liquor, drink cans, lasers, matches, lighters and power banks.

“Also not allowed to be brought in are any sharp iron or wooden objects, sharp weapons such as knives, scissors, machetes as well as umbrellas or rods, drones and any loud speakers or hooter that make noise,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rahim said police are also issuing a stern warning to supporters of both teams not to cause disturbance before, during and after the match, which is scheduled to kick off at 9pm.

“Supporters are not allowed to hold rallies or marches, fight, riot, sing or provoke with taunts or insults, as well as light flares and so on.

“Strict action will be taken in the event of violations of existing laws by supporters. Therefore, police call for the cooperation of all parties to fully comply with the security control guidelines at the stadium as set by the Football Association of Malaysia and police,” he said.

He said traffic police will also be stationed around the stadium while the public is advised not to block the road or pathways leading to the stadium’s main gate when parking their vehicles.-Bernama