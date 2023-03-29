Final score would have been different if we had scored early goal: Hong Kong boss

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Hong Kong head coach Jorn Andersen believes the result would have been be different and his team stood a chance to get over Malaysia if they managed to score an early goal after losing 0-2 in a Tier 1 international friendly here, last night.

Andersen was referring to his defender Vasudeva Nunez’s header which hit the post in the fourth minute after Hong Kong started the game quite well at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here.

The 60-year-old Norwegian coach said an early goal would not only have instilled more confidence in his players but also put pressure on the Harimau Malaya in front of their own fans.

“I think if we scored an early goal the result will be different, it was easy (for Malaysia) to play at home as they were going in front and controlled the game better.

“If Malaysia (were trailing) and have to attack against us there will be spaces at the back and it will be more easy for us,” he told the post-match press conference.

However, Andersen. who admitted that it is not easy to play in Malaysia, considered his side already did their best and gave a better fight to Malaysia compared to when they lost 0-2 in a Tier 1 international friendly in Kuala Lumpur last June.

“I’m happy with how we played although we let them score two goals in the first half but the big chances we created before - we had the header in the fourth minute and we saw our striker’s efforts denied by the goalkeeper. Indeed we had big chances and I don’t know what would have happened if we got in front here.

“It’s easy to play at home, take the lead and stay at the back waiting and waiting then attack and get two goals, in the second half they didn’t do many things and we did more to find goals,” he said.

Wingers Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid and Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim each scored in the first half to help the Harimau Malaya clinch their second win after defeating Turkmenistan 1-0 here, last Thursday.

Last night’s defeat saw Hong Kong fail to record any win during the FIFA international match window this month after drewing 1-1 against Singapore at home last Thursday. - Bernama